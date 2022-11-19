Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Kiran Kanchan to all: ” Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen”.

2. To all from Sanjay Dhar: ” For every reason it’s not possible, there are hundreds of people who have faced the same circumstances and succeeded”.

3. To all from Sudershan Puri: ” Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself”.

4. From K K Gupta to all: ” Leaders are anticipatory thinkers. They consider all consequences of their behaviors before they act”.

5. From Rishab Raina all:” Creativity is intelligence having fun”.

6. From Abhi Jandial to all: ” Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Wishing is not enough; we must do”.

7. To all from Dheeraj Kumar : “Creativity is thinking up new things. Innovation is doing new things”.

8. From Anju Gupta to all: ” The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but building on the new”.

9. To all from Riya Verma: ” When the winds of change blow, some people build walls and others build windmills”.

10. To all from Sonika Gupta: ” The best way to predict the future is to create it”.