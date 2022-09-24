Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Vijay Gupta : ” Some days you have to create your own sunshine”.

2. To all From Divya Singh: ” Start your day with a smile because you are lucky to have seen a new day “.

3. To all from Abhi Jandial: ” It is never too late to be what you might have been. Today is the day to be”.

4. To all from Priya Gupta: “Silence isn’t empty, its full of answers”.

5. To all from Sureshta Devi: “A happy person is happy, not because everything is right in his life. He is happy because his attitude towards everything in his life is right”.

6. From Ramita Gupta to all:” Don’t wake up with the regret of what you couldn’t accomplish yesterday. Wake up while thinking about what will be able to achieve today”.

7. To all from Shiban Khaibri : “Life is like a mirror – it will smile back at you if you smile towards it”.

8. From Devinder Sharma to all: “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot”.

9. From Vaishno Parkash to all: ” Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination “.

10. From K K Gupta to all: “Life is what happens to us while we are making other plans “.