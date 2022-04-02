Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Sohal Bhat : “ The life of the creative man is lead, directed and controlled by boredom. Avoiding boredom is one of our most important purposes”.

2. To all from Usha Raina: “ There’s zero correlation between being the best talker and having the best ideas”.

3. To all from Sanjay Dhar: “ To be successful we must live from our imaginations, not from our memories”.

4. From Sharda Gupta to all: “ We are not creatures of circumstance; we are creators of circumstance”.

5. To all from Sureshta Devi: “ Business has only two basic functions — marketing and innovation”.

6. From Rajeshwar Thakur to all: “ If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old”.

7. To all from Sudershan Puri: “ The more you think, the more time you have”.

8. To all from Subash Chander Verma: ” Creativity may be hard to nurture, but it’s easy to thwart “.

9. From Abhi Jandial to all: “ To generate creative ideas, you have to start from an unusual place. But to explain those ideas, you have to connect them to something familiar”.

10. From Kiran Kanchan to all: “ The uncreative mind can spot wrong answers, but it takes a very creative mind to spot wrong questions”.

11. From Geeta Rani to all: ” You cannot mandate productivity, you must provide the tools to let people become their best “.

BEST MESSAGE

The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to ATHARY, S/o RINKU R/o H.NO: WARD NO:4 NEAR DISTRICT HOSPITAL,SAMBA-184121, CONTACT:7006642527 for the message

“ Management is, above all, a practice where art, science, and craft meet”.

e-mail: cipher-decipher@dailyexcelsior.com