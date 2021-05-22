Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Sudershan Puri: “ God heals and the doctor takes the fee”.

2. From Devinder Sharma to all: “ A man in the house is worth two in the street”.

3. To all from Sanjay Dhar : “ Meditation on the self is to be repeated till knowledge is attained”.

4. From V P Puri to all: “ No man can serve two masters”.

5. To all from Abbhi Gupta: “ Men at some time are masters of their fates”.

6. From Ankita Sharma to all: “ Vaster is man than his works”.

7. To all from Sharda Gupta: “Luck never made a man wise”.

8. From K K Gupta to all: “ Shallow men believe in luck. Strong men believe in cause and effect”.

9. To all from Rucheka Gupta: “ Plain living and high thinking are no more”.

10. From to all Anil Kumar Nanda: “ Wise men never sit and wait their loss”.

11. To all from Rohit Sharma: “ Light is a symbol of truth”.

12. From Kiran Kanchan to all: “ There is no wealth but life”.

BEST MESSAGE

The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to ABHEER VAID, R/o H.NO: 629, HOUSING COLONY, JANIPUR, JAMMU-180007, CONTACT:7006197076 for the message “ Idle men are dead all their life long”.

Congrats. The prize money would be sent online/Paytm. The Contestants are requested

to send their mobile numbers, as the winner will be intimated through SMS