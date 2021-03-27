Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Sudershan: ” Four things to respect-old age, religion, rank and law.”.

2. From Rajesh Kumar to all: ” Optimism is essential to achievement and it is also the foundation of courage and of true progress “.

3. From Jyotsna Mahajan to all: ” You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream “.

4. From Sujata Verma to all: ” Be more concerned with your character is, what you really are, while your reputation is merely what other think you are”.

5. To all from Geeta Rani: ” God could not be everywhere and therefore He made mother”.

6. From Abhi Jandial to all: ” Every man has a wild animal in him”.

7. To all from Dr Poonam Nanda: ” A good beginning makes a good ending”.

8. From V P Puri to all: ” Think big, think fast ahead, ideas are no one’s monopaly”.

9. To all from Rishab Raina: ” Better a living beggar than a buried emperor”.

10. From K K Gupta to all: ” Unanimity and stagnation are two names for a single disease, the arteriosclerosis of a society”.

11. To all from Saksham: ” Home is where the heart is”.

12. From Ruchika Gupta to all: ” Never trust the man who has reason to suspect that you know he has injured you”.

13. To all from Ramnik Padha: ” Do not show your teeth, if you cannot bite”.