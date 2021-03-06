Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from K K Gupta: ” Every day is beautiful, what you only need is a sanguine perception to find the beauty that lie in every movement”.

2. From Rajesh Kumar to all: ” Optimism is essential to achievement and it is also the foundation of courage and of true progress “.

3. To all from Amandeep Singh: ” Life is short, so make short cuts to avoid short circuits in future”.

4. From Sudesh Gupta to all: ” There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice but these must be a time when we fail to protest”.

5. To all from Rishab Rania: ” Every failure is just another step closer to a win. Never stop trying”.

6. From Abhi Jandial to all: ” Every man has a wild animal in him”.

7. From Sanjay Dhar to all: ” Influence is the exhalation of character “.

8. To all from Meenu Gupta: ” Sorrow and silence are strong and patient endurance is God like”.

9. To all from Tanvi Gupta: ” Self-respect is most vital factor in life without man is a mere cipher “.

10. To all from V P Puri: ” Humility is the key to quick success”.

11. To all from Raman Sharma: ” Advice is priceless when it becomes interference”.

12. From Rohit Raina to all: ” Joy is the battle. The result comes by the grace of God”.

13. From Devan Gupta to all: ” In war you can be killed once but in politics many times”.

BEST MESSAGE

The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to SUDERSHAN PURI , R/o WARD NO:4, OPPOSITE CO-OPERATIVE SCHOOL, SAMBA-184121 CONTACT: 9906064401 for the message ” Do not let behaviour of others destroy your inner peace”.

Congrats. The prize money would be sent online/Paytm.

The Contestants are requested to send their mobile numbers,

as the winner will be intimated through SMS

e-mail: cipher-decipher@dailyexcelsior.com