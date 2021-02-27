Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Suman Gupta: ” Ambition destroys its possessor”.

2. From Vijay Gupta to all: ” Anger is a short madness”.

3. To all from Dr Nidhi Gupta: ” Laziness is often mistaken for patience’’.

4. From Akul Gupta to all: ” Apology is only egotism wring side out”.

5. To all from Ruchika Gupta: ” Good digestion wait on appetite, and health on both”.

6. From to all Kuljeet Kumar Betab: ” In the vain laughter of folly wisdom bears half applause”.

7. To all from Suhani Manhas: ” Art lies in concealing art”.

8. From Sanjay Dhar to all: ” Great artists have no country”.

9. To all from Ishika Gupta: ” Music, the greatest good that mortals knows, and all of heavens we have here below “.

10. From K K Gupta to all: ” Unanimity and stagnation are two names for a single disease, the arteriosclerosis of a society”.

11. To all from Dr Jyotsna Kitchlu: ” Whatever doors you lock on earth shall be locked in heaven; and whatever doors you open on earth shall be open in heaven”.

12. From Kashish Sabharwal to all: ” Man can climb to the highest summits but he cannot dwell there long”.

13. To all from Niha Raina: ” Assertion, unsupported by fact, is nugatory “.