BSES consumers generated over 100 MWp power from rooftop solar systems

NEW DELHI, Feb 27: Rooftop solar power generation by consumers of BSES power distribution companies in the national capital has surpassed 100 Mega Watt peak (MWp), resulting in savings of over Rs 68 crore annually, officials said on Saturday.

BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL have energised over 3,100 rooftop solar net metering connections, including the highest 1,805 residential, 665 educational institutions and 554 commercial establishments, said a BSES spokesperson.

The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and the BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have been aggressively promoting rooftop solar in South, West, East and Central Delhi, he stated.

“With a total of 3,140 rooftop solar installations, the connected solar load has gone up to 106 MWp. In the next financial year, BSES discoms are aiming to energise over 1000 roof-top solar connections,” he said.

An analysis of total energised solar load shows educational (43 MWp) segment is harnessing maximum solar energy, followed by commercial (28 MWp), residential (23 MWp), industrial (3 MWp) and others (3 MWp), he said.

The Mega Watt peak is a measure of power output that may vary according to strength of the sources like sunlight or wind speed.

“The response to rooftop solar net metering has been incredibly encouraging in BSES area. Consumers across categories have warmed up to rooftop solar net metering in big-way,” the BSES spokesperson said.

“In fact, rooftop solar is a big hit among cooperative group housing societies segment, where around 90 societies and apartment complexes have opted for rooftop solar with a sanctioned load of over 5 MWp,” he said.

The BSES spokesperson said the annual savings accruing to the consumers are over Rs 68 crore. “By opting for rooftop solar, consumers in the commercial category are estimated to save around Rs 25.8 crore annually, followed by educational institutions Rs 23.73 crore and residential consumers Rs 9.8 crore.”

The consumers can cut down their electricity bills through solar net metering by shifting consumption and bringing it within the threshold to avail Delhi Government’s power subsidy. Consumers generate electricity for self consumption and sell surplus, to the discom, he said.

According to Delhi Solar policy, availability of around 31 square kms of rooftop space coupled with about 300 sunny days in a year, the solar power generation potential is estimated to be around 2,500 MWp. (PTI)