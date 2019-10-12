CIPHER DECIPHER

1. To all from Rajeshwar Singh: ” Humanity is the hall mark of true education”.
2. From Pawan Singh to all: ” In order to climb the highest mountains, you also have to walk through the lowest valleys”.
3. To all from Rajinder Sharma: ” No man was ever so much deceived by another as by himself”.
4. From Sudeshwar Singh to all: ” Life is one eternal structure between the forces of good and evil”.
5. To all from Deeraj Sharma: ” Ignorance is the primary source of all misery and vice”.
6. From Rocky to all: ” There is no great genius without a mixture of madness”.
7. To all from Abhi Raj Sharma: ” Everything looks funny as it is happening to somebody else”.
8. From Poonam Devi to all: ” Once you deflate negative thoughts with positive ones; Postive results will happen to you”.
9. To all from Usha Raina: ” If you want to live a happy life, tie a goal, not the people or things”.
10. From Rakesh Singh to all: ” A good exterior is a silent recommendation. “.
11. To all from Sweety Sharma: ” Fascism is capitalism plus murder”.
12. From Duni Chand Bhagat to all: ” The love of money is the root of all fascism”.
13. To all from Raman Dev Singh: ” Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”.

BEST MESSAGE
The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to PANKAJ SAWHNEY R/o H.NO: 08, SANTOSH NEAR SATYAM RESORT MARBLE MARKET JAMMU, CONTACT: 9419156781 for the message ” It’s not the will to win, but to prepare to win that makes the difference”.
Congrats. The prize money would be sent online/Paytm.
The Contestants are requested to send their mobile numbers,
as the winner will be intimated through SMS

