Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week.

1. To all from Abhi Gupta: ” Life is about balance. Be kind, but don’t let people abuse you. Trust but don’t deceive. Be content, but never stop improving yourself”.

2. From Ruchika Gupta to all: ” The only things you can take with you when you leave this world are things you have packed inside your heart”.

3. To all from Komal Mengi: ” Goodness is the only investment that never fails”.

4. From Akshay Mahajan to all: ” All problems become smaller if you don’t dodge them but confront them”.

5. To all from Anil Kumar Nanda: ” Don’t believe in taking right decision, rather take decision and then make them right. So always believe in your ability and efforts”.

6. From Rohit Kumar to all: ” Life is a grindstone. Whether it grinds us down or polishes us, it depends on us “.

7. To all from Parshotam Lal: ” Our friends always help us but our opponents awakens our spirit”.

8. From Devender Kumar to all: ” An unexamined life is not worth living”.

9. To all from Komal Mengi: ” A gem cannot be polished without rubbing, nor is a man perfected without trials”.

10. From Sunil Sharma to all: ” Treat every person you meet or come in touch the way you want to be treated yourself”.

11. To all from Abhi Jandial: ” Don’t find a fault. Find a remedy”.

12. From Kuljeet Kumar Betab to all: ” Obedience is a hard profession”.

13. To all from Raman Dev Singh: ” Occupation is the scythe of time”.

BEST MESSAGE

The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to SANJAY DHAR R/o LANE NO: 1, H.NO: 3, UPPER LAXMI NAGAR, SARWAL, JAMMU-180005, CONTACT: 9419188632 for the message ” There is no short cut in life. Stick on your progress, your principles and your aim”.

