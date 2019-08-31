Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.
1. To all from Abhi Gupta: ” Life is about balance. Be kind, but don’t let people abuse you. Trust but don’t deceive. Be content, but never stop improving yourself”.
2. From Ruchika Gupta to all: ” The only things you can take with you when you leave this world are things you have packed inside your heart”.
3. To all from Komal Mengi: ” Goodness is the only investment that never fails”.
4. From Akshay Mahajan to all: ” All problems become smaller if you don’t dodge them but confront them”.
5. To all from Anil Kumar Nanda: ” Don’t believe in taking right decision, rather take decision and then make them right. So always believe in your ability and efforts”.
6. From Rohit Kumar to all: ” Life is a grindstone. Whether it grinds us down or polishes us, it depends on us “.
7. To all from Parshotam Lal: ” Our friends always help us but our opponents awakens our spirit”.
8. From Devender Kumar to all: ” An unexamined life is not worth living”.
9. To all from Komal Mengi: ” A gem cannot be polished without rubbing, nor is a man perfected without trials”.
10. From Sunil Sharma to all: ” Treat every person you meet or come in touch the way you want to be treated yourself”.
11. To all from Abhi Jandial: ” Don’t find a fault. Find a remedy”.
12. From Kuljeet Kumar Betab to all: ” Obedience is a hard profession”.
13. To all from Raman Dev Singh: ” Occupation is the scythe of time”.
BEST MESSAGE
The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to SANJAY DHAR R/o LANE NO: 1, H.NO: 3, UPPER LAXMI NAGAR, SARWAL, JAMMU-180005, CONTACT: 9419188632 for the message ” There is no short cut in life. Stick on your progress, your principles and your aim”.
Congrats. The prize money would be sent online/Paytm.
The Contestants are requested to send their mobile numbers,
as the winner will be intimated through SMS
