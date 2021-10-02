CIK conducts raid in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday conducted raid in Nishat area on the bank of Dal Lake, official sources said.

They said CIK personnel assisted by police raided the house of Uzair Nair Ronga, son of senior Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga at Nishat.

Searches were going on when the reports last came in, they said adding further details are awaited. (Agencies)