Chopper deal: HC asks ED to file status report apprising it of developments

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a status report apprising its about the development in the money laundering case linked to the AgustaWestland Chopper matter after businessman Ratul Puri was denied anticipatory bail last week.

Justice Sunil Gaur said the status report should also explain “the exact role of petitioner (Puri) in (alleged) money laundering which is detected so far”.

The court also asked the ED the reason for seeking his custodial interrogation and listed for August 22, Puri’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has challenged a trial court’s order denying him anticipatory bail.

The ED vehemently opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Puri, saying the trial court had already issued non-bailable warrant against him. (agencies)