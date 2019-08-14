Arrangements put in place for smooth celebrations of Independence Day: Govt

Governor to hoist tri-colour on Aug 15

SRINAGAR: The Government on Wednesday said that all the arrangements regarding the smooth celebrations of Independence Day have been made and the main function would be held here at Srinagar.

The information was given by the Government’s Spokesperson and Principal Secretary Planning and Development Rohit Kansal here at a presser. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Muneer Khan was also present on this occasion.

The Spokesperson said that the Government is ready for the main function which will be held on August 15 here at S K Stadium, where the Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the national flag. In Jammu the celebrations would be led by the Advisor to the Governor, he said. He further added that the Independence celebrations would be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well.

He said that full dress rehearsals in this regard were held in all the districts of Valley yesterday.

Deliberating about the situation in Valley, the Spokesperson said that the overall situation in Kashmir has remained calm due to which further the government has given further relaxation in “prohibitory orders” in many areas.

He said that a few minor localized incidents reported from a few places have been dealt with at local level.

He assured that there is no shortage of essential supplies in Valley, besides, hospitals and other civil facilities are functioning normally.

Briefing about the overall security situation of the State, ADGP Muneer Khan said that situation in whole State is under control. He said in Jammu division the restrictions have been lifted completely and schools and other business establishments are functioning normally there.

Speaking about Kashmir situation, ADGP said it is for District Magistrates and other concerned officials to assess the situations in their areas to maintain the law and order there.

He said at this time the main focus of the administration is on the smooth celebrations of Independence Day and all requisite arrangements have been put in place in this regard.