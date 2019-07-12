Chinese soldiers enter Demchok sector in Ladakh, return later

NEW DELHI: Chinese soldiers entered five km deep into the Indian territory at Demchok sector of Ladakh division in Jammu and Kashmir last week after some Tibetans hoisted their flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama’s birthday, officials here said Friday.

The officials said the personnel of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) came in their SUVs deep inside the Indian territory on July 6 and protested against the hoisting of the flags by the Tibetan refugees.

The Tibetans were celebrating the 84th birthday of the Dalai Lama.

Indian army personnel were also present at the spot and did not allow the Chinese soldiers to proceed any further, the officials said. (AGENCIES)