Chinese riding in 2 vehicles enter Indian side; forced by locals, Admn to return

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: Chinese riding on two vehicles are reported to have entered into the Indian territory along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at forward area of Dokbuk Kakjung in Kuyul Nyoma near Changthang in Leh district but returned after local officers of civil administration and people reached the spot and objected to their presence on the Indian side.

Incursions by the Chinese nomads took place on December 17.

Reports said the Indian nomads were not going for grazing their cattle in Dokbuk Kakjung area for the past few years but this time they went there along with their cattle. On December 17, seven Chinese riding on two vehicles reached the area and objected to presence of the Indian nomads. Click here to watch video

Officers from civil administration and local people reached the spot and surrounded the Chinese vehicles.

Reports said the Chinese were told categorically that the area belonged to India and there was no dispute over it. They told the Chinese that people were not grazing their cattle in the area for the past few years as they didn’t feel such requirement.

“The Chinese were forced to leave the Indian Territory within few minutes,” reports said.

However, it couldn’t be ascertained whether all Chinese in the two vehicles were nomads or some People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel had mixed with them.

As per the reports, even if the people were nomads they might have been provided the vehicles by the Chinese army.

BJP Councilor from Nyoma Ishey Spalzang in whose jurisdiction the area where the Chinese were spotted told the Excelsior that the incident took place on December 17 but added that he was not present in the area at that time.

“I don’t know much. The incident did take place but I wasn’t present in the area,” Ishey said.

However, Independent Councilor from Shushul Konchok Stanzin said: “It was only last year when the local people didn’t visit the area for grazing where they used to go every year. This year when the people reached along with their cattle the Chinese came about 300 meters inside the Indian territory and objected but were forced to leave,” Stanzin said.

The Tehsildar Changthang, when approached for comments, said he will neither confirm nor deny the incident.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nyoma Dorjay Gyalson too refused to comment on the incident.

The incident came when the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China are engaged in eyeball-to-eyeball position in various areas along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh for the past several months.

A video clip has also gone viral on social media which showed the civil administration officials and local people forcing the Chinese present in two vehicles to leave the spot.