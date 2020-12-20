Baba Shivo’s Chhari Yatra taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 20: The Chhari Yatra of Baba Shivo popularly known as Goran Baba by his devotees was taken out from the remote village of Sumb to a hill block of district Samba to original and ancestral place of Baba Shivo in village Samotha.

The yatra started from Baba Shivo Dev place, with the beating of drums, in which hundreds of devotees were present. After traveling about six kilometers on foot, the yatra reached Baba Danga Dev the first stop of the Shrine.

Desraj Sharma, the head of the Baba Shivo Goran Committee, said that Baba had come in his dream and asked him to take his Chhari Yatra to his ancestral village so that he could meet his mother Rani Kalli Devi and father Raja Lad Dev.

He said that this journey will be taken out every year now.