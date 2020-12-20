Differently-abled artists’ performance enthralls audience

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 20: The performances by differently-abled artists from all corners of Kashmir enthralled the audience on the second day of 3-day cultural event ‘Srinagar Smart City Istaqbaal-e-Chila-e-Kalaan’ (40-days of harsh winters) at Tagore Hall here today.

The differently-abled artists recited Talaawat-e-Quran, Naat and presented songs with scintillating music and mimicry for the audience.

Qurat-ul-Ain, a differently-abled participants and a teacher by profession said that they are the same like other humans. “People should watch our abilities not disabilities,” she said.

The differently-abled artists included- Nawaz Ahmad Khan, M Aarif Sofi, Hijaz Ahmad, Zainab, Fareez Rafeeq (Child Artist), Shahid Dar, Yasir Noorani and Muntazir Nisar. The performances by differently-abled participants witnessed huge applause by the audience.

The cultural event is being organized by Actors Creative Theatre (ACT) in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Language (JKAACL) in association with Tourism Kashmir. 92.7 Big FM was the Radio Partner.

Besides the performances by differently-abled participants, the short plays like Test, Business, Dand Wazun (by Basheer Kotroo), Shishar Ganth (by Gulzar Fighter) and Gulal (on Anti-Drug theme) were presented during the cultural event.

A stand up comedy item by Gul Javaid was also presented.

Renowned Folk Singer of the Valley, Gulzar Ganai and popular Writer / Actor of Kashmir Seth Rafi were special guests on the occassion.

Festival Director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan said that holding this cultural event proved that we are ready to come out of our homes and enjoy and entertain others.

Khan said that we will keep on supporting and promoting the differently-abled artists and provide them proper platform. That will enable them to get a professional exposure. We pledge to stand by their side always. The three day event is being hosted by Farah Zaidi and it will conclude December 21, 2020.