China sending drones to J&K through Pak: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

PAHALGAM (Anantnag), July 26 :- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K president, Ravinder Raina today said that his party will sweep the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K.

While addressing the BJP Minority Morcha State Executive meeting he said that the party will form the next Government in the UT as it will get thumping majority in the Assembly.

Raina, who lambasted Pakistan and China for sending drones to drop arms, ammunition, IED, narcotics etc in J&K accused China for its direct involvement in spreading terror in J&K.

He said the drones which were recently sent to J&K were of China which used Pakistan for sending them to India as Pakistan can’t afford to send drones to Indian soil for dropping arms and ammunition as well narcotics to disturb peace on its own and China is totally behind this mischievousness, he added.

Alleging Pakistan through its Inter State Intelligence (ISI) and some terrorist organizations is exporting terrorism to India he said it will never succeed in its vicious designs against India. India is day by day becoming stronger under the stewardship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, he added.

Exuding confidence that BJP will form the next Government in UT, he said the party has strong hold over Jammu region already and it is advancing fast in Kashmir Valley where its activists are working with greater zeal and enthusiasm.

Raina said Narendra Modi Government did that which the previous Governments failed to do in over 60 years of their rule at Centre and referred to public welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padao, Direct Transfer Benefits to farmers, free ration distribution etc. He said the BJP Government is committed to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas and the people of Kashmir have identified themselves with this slogan of party.

Making a strong dig at previous governments both at Delhi and J&K, Raina said they made a mockery with democracy in the erstwhile State and never allowed it to flourish. It was for the first time that four tier democratic system was strengthened in J&K under the leadership of Narendra Modi by holding Panchyat BDC and DDC elections successfully.

Earlier there were only 87 MLAs in the State and now we have 280 DDC members, thousands of Panches and Sarpanches, he said.

Addressing the meeting Minority Morcha national general secretary, Sofi Chesti lavished praises on PM Narendra Modi and accused Pakistan of bringing a bad name to Muslims all over for breeding terrorism on its soil.

He said it was PM Modi whose Government contributed a lot in development of war ravaged Afghanistan while Pakistan is aiding and abetting terrorism there too to destroy that nation. Narendra Modi constructed a huge dam at the soil of Afghanistan to provide drinking water to people there, irrigate the barren land and also produce electricity for that nation while Pak is hell bent on destroying Afghanistan through terrorists, he added.

BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, J&K BJP Minority Morcha president Sheik Bashir, coordinator Dileep Singh Khalsa, Dr. Ali Mohd Mir, Mohd Iqbal Malik, Ex MLC, Sofi Yosuf, Mohd Rafiq Wani National Council Member along with BJP Minority Morcha State office bearers and district presidents attended the State Working Committee meeting.