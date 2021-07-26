Birma bridge remains closed for traffic, repair work to take 2 weeks

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 26: As the Birma bridge is lying closed for repair after a part of it was damaged on last Saturday, locals are forced to cover 15-20 kms extra for entering into the Udhampur town by using Malhar road via Jakhani or cover the distance on foot to reach destinations.

Following Udhampur district administration’s order, the bridge was completely closed for vehicular traffic yesterday morning and the repair work was started.

According to GREF authorities, the repair work will take about two weeks and vehicular traffic on both sides will start within few days.

This old National Highway to Udhampur town from Army’s Northern headquarters has been constructed by GREF. It serves as vital link between the Army Headquarters and Udhampur town, which is five kilometers from here.

Last year on June 6, same portion of the bridge was damaged. The GREF authorities had taken around a month to fix it after which the traffic movement was restored. As the same portion was damaged two days back, locals alleged that substandard material was used in the repair work.

“And this time again , repair work is being done with sand and stone whereas Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) is required to stop sinking of the approach road,” said the locals.

It was observed that little portion of this approach road was sinking for the last few months but the concerned authorities did not initiate any repair work and on last Saturday, heavy rain and flood damaged portion of the bridge and approach road.