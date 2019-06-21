China rules out India’s entry into NSG without ‘consensus’ on allowing non-NPT countries

BEIJING: China on Friday said India’s membership issue was not on the agenda of the Nuclear Suppliers Group’s meeting in Astana as it declined to give a timeline to reach a “consensus” among member states on the participation of non-NPT members in the elite grouping.

China has repeatedly blocked India’s entry into the 48-member grouping which regulates the global nuclear commerce.

Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) should be allowed to enter the organisation. (AGENCIES)