30 private members’ bills introduced in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: As many as 30 private members’ bills, including the one to ban non-vegetarian food at official meetings and functions, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The bill to prohibit non-vegetarian food at official functions was introduced by Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP).

N K Premachandran (RSP) moved a bill for maintaining status quo on religious practices of Sabrimala temple that existed before September 1, 2018.

Nishikant Dubey (BJP) introduced a bill for banning cow slaughter and setting up of an authority for stabilising population of cows.

He also introduced a constitutional amendment bill to provide reservation of seats in the lower House as well as in the Rajya Sabha for residents of Gilgit and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) regions. (AGENCIES)