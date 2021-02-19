China Releases Galwan Clash Video, Shows Confrontation With Indian Troops

New Delhi: Hundreds of Indian and Chinese soldiers are seen in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in a new video of last year’s border faceoff tweeted by Chinese state media. The video showing the confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June last year comes after China officially acknowledged it also suffered casualties in the violent faceoff, and named four officers and soldiers who died in the border clash. India believes over 30 Chinese soldiers were killed in Galwan. Twenty Indian soldiers laid down their lives for the country in the clash.

A tweet by Chinese state media analyst Shen Shiwei alleges Indian troops “trespassed into Chinese side”. However, in another video tweeted by Shen, Chinese soldiers are seen to be behaving aggressively at an Indian soldier. Shen even goes on to comment that an officer of the People’s Liberation Army, seen in the video, was honoured with recognition for border defence in Galwan Valley – in contradiction of his claim that Indian troops were the aggressor.

The Chinese state media video – clearly another attempt at propaganda – shows a large group of soldiers from both sides crossing a river in biting cold and meeting on the rocky banks, where some of them are seen pushing each other to go back. As night falls, soldiers from both sides are seen with flashlights, batons and shields standing on the edge of a cliff.

