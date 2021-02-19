81 new COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection count to 1,25,715, even as no new death due to the virus was reported in the Union Territory, officials said.

Twenty-two of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 59 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 31 new cases, including 17 travellers.

While 10 districts did not report any fresh cases, Jammu (12) and Udhampur (10) were only other districts to register new infections in double digits.

The number of active cases stands at 702 in the UT, while 1,23,059 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained at 1,954 as no fresh death was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, they added.