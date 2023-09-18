China ready to work with all parties to achieve results at APEC summit

Beijing, Sept 18: China is ready to work with all parties to achieve positive results at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November, as Beijing values the forum’s role in economic cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

“China attaches great importance to the role of APEC as an important multilateral economic cooperation mechanism.

We are ready to work with all parties to ensure that this year’s summit achieves positive results,” Mao told a press briefing.

Information about the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the summit will be published in a timely manner if there is something worth mentioning, the spokeswoman added.

Earlier this month, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that US President Joe Biden intended to hold a face-to-face meeting with Xi, but it was not yet clear whether such a meeting would take place on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco in November.

