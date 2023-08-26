Child beggars in Jammu City

Dr Suraj Mohani Jamwal

Today, when I was coming to my office in the morning, I was startled to see a little girl (beggar) of about four to five years old sitting at one corner on the roadside near the traffic signal. She was eating probably a fruit so diligently without noticing whosoever is watching her. Seeing this, I recalled my son who is about four years old and who have just been prepared by me to go to school. Every morning, he says that today he don’t wish to go to school due to one reason or other, but I, as well as the whole family very warmly and lovingly persuades and prepares him for the school. Where his daddu and daddi gives him a bath by engaging him in different stories, his bua comes to give him a morning hug and kisses and I, myself, rushing here and there to prepare his morning breakfast, his school dress and his school tiffin which probably be the schedule in every household in the morning. But, surely, it is not the case with every child in my country as well as globally. When I saw this little girl on the traffic signal which happens almost every day where we find little children begging around in torn, shabby clothes with their parents and other members, it really shivers down my spine. What is the thing which has forced them to be into begging? What is their fault? What, people like me who are well settled, secure in their life are contributing in the society besides our regular job? What is our social responsibility? Will they ever be able to go to school or even enjoy their childhood? Does, it is only up to begging on the roads or does these children are facing some other harassment (whether physical, sexual or any other) which is probably hidden from us. So, who is responsible for it? What our social workers are doing in J&K, what authorities are doing? Is it only in the pen and paper that every child deserves a secure environment, basic education, basic necessities like food and shelter. What kind of smart city it is where we are witnessing per diem expansion in the number of beggars in the city and the outskirts. Government agencies alone can’t do everything. The mere thought of the kind of life these children are spending horripilates me. So, I genuinely opined that all the stakeholders must address this issue in a serious manner.

Broadly, there are three classes: underprivileged (poor), middle class and rich class. Marx argues that every class is very much intrigued in their own class conditions and there is always class conflict between various classes. Rich don’t want to get involved with poor and poor don’t expect anything from rich. It is a well established fact that post-covid, there is further rise in the gap between the rich and the poor while rich are getting richer and poor getting poorer.

Who is rich or who is poor is a most important question. There are two forms of poverty: Absolute poverty and Relative poverty. The one who is unable to meet the basic necessities of life falls under category of absolute poverty while relative poverty refers to the form of poverty in which we are not poor in absolute terms but poor in comparison to the others who are richer than us. For example, I am able to get whatever I desires but when I saw someone richer to me like Ambani’s and others, as they are billionaires, so for me I am relatively poorer to them but on the other hand, I can be the relatively rich to many others. So, when I compare myself with someone who is at higher position to me and having more luxuries in their life, then it is relative poverty. It is a human nature that we used to compare ourselves always with someone who is at better position than us. Majority of the people in this world fall under relative poverty, where they are not poor in the real sense but they always try to compare themselves with someone higher to them, so they believe that they are poorer than many others.

I don’t have a long career in teaching profession but as a teacher, I can surely put forward that there are numerous children who have no interest in studies or they are just desirous of getting degrees only. On the one hand, there is a plethora of such underprivileged children who never got the opportunity to witness even the interior of a school and on the other hand, there are number of those who have got this blessing but they are unaware of its eminence. I firmly believe the one who is able to join the school or colleges or universities are highly privileged and loaded with blessings. So, one who have got this opportunity, firstly they must understand the value of this education and only such educated, ignited minds can bring change in the society. Then, only we will be able to bridge the rising gap between the rich and the poor, which will further help to ensure that such children who have no other option besides begging can also aspire a better humane life.

I place confidence in that the one who is able to meet his or her basic necessities like food and shelter, the one who is able to join the school of their choice, the one who is able to avail the medical facilities whenever they fall ill, the one who can dress up nicely of their choice, the one who is able to enjoy their weekends in whatever manner they want etc. are rich people. Thus, we can summarise that the one who can do whatever they want is rich in real sense. So, in spite of complaining, we must always be thankful to Almighty God that we are blessed to enjoy such things in our life which is a dream for millions.

(The author is Asstt.Professor)