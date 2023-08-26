Chanderyaan -3 mission

Sir,

Recently India has inked its name in bold letters in the world of space technology by launching Chanderyaan 3 and finally Vikram Lander lands safely on the surface of moon. Once again India has proved that she is not behind any nation in the matter of space program. India become 4th nation to reach this milestone after America, Russia and China. After two successive failures, this time we were successful in our mission. This is a big achievement for our country as we are still in developing stage. The real credit goes to the scientists of ISRO who burn midnight candle to realize this dream. Congratulations to all the countrymen.

Mukesh Kumar

Village Chakrali, Zone Marh