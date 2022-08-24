Chief Secretary launches e-Market for sale of mining material

Asks for making the construction material readily available on Govt approved rates

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 24: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched here the web portal (e-Market) for sale of mining material in the UT of J&K.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers of the Geology &Mining Department to ensure that the construction material is readily available to the customers on the already approved rates. He asked the Department to make this process hassle free so that the customers finds it easy and reliable to use.

Dr Mehta maintained that the step is highly appreciable for it would help in checking the illegal mining besides allowing the customers to find material on competitive rates with access to vast market from the comforts of their homes. He asked the Department to make the portal the best way to fetch the mined material for different developmental purposes.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the process and see that there is no overcharging or scarcity of such materials in the market. He asked them to submit daily reports in this regard. He also asked for carrying out third party checking of rates and availability of these materials in the market for gauging the ground reality.

The Chief Secretary was informed that there are more than 200 registered miners in the UT dealing with extraction of different minerals. It was further revealed that all of them are onboard on the web portal that can be accessed by logging into http://geologymining.jk.gov.in/.

The meeting was further appraised that the both the vendors and customers have to register on the portal. The customers can then directly order the material like sand, bajri, nallah muck, stones, crushed bajri, etc from the portal. They can do cost comparison besides the items are available at approved rates, as was informed by the department.

The payment can be made securely online through payment gateway. The collection of duties and taxes would also be done online without the scope for evasion of same. An e-challan would thereafter be generated after authentication by the concerned DMO and sent both to vendor and customer. The end to end features like placing of order, follow-up and tracking can be done by the end user, as was given out on this occasion.

The Department also intends to integrate the system with weigh bridges at sites for accuracy and install PTZ cameras/Drone surveillance at vulnerable illegal mining points across all the districts in future for the better serving the people of J&K.

Those who were present on the occasion includes Principal Secretary H&UDD, Secretary, Mining; Director General, Mining, representatives of J&K Bank and other concerned officers and officials of the department.