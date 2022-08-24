LG’s Mulaqaat | People’s participation is vital, inseparable part of a seamless & robust governance system: LG Sinha

A sizeable percentage of complaints from public are being resolved promptly through LG’s Mulaqaat. It shows the trust and confidence of public and integrity, transparency and fairness of the officers responsible for addressing the complaints: Lt Governor

LG calls upon people to work hand in hand with administration for a decisive war against drug abuse in J&K

Directs DCs & SPs to intensify their efforts against drug peddlers with the help of local residents

DCs to maintain digital records of their meetings with public and submit the action taken report on grievances received

Officers at the helm to monitor the working of their subordinates and officials working at the ground level

Srinagar, August 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said people’s participation is vital, inseparable part of a seamless and robust governance system, besides removing social ills from the society.

The Lt Governor was interacting with the applicants of JK-IGRAMS during the “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing” at the Civil Secretariat, where he called upon the people to work hand in hand with administration for a decisive war against drug abuse in J&K.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that a sizeable percentage of complaints from public are being resolved promptly through LG’s Mulaqaat.

‘It shows the trust and confidence of public and integrity, transparency and fairness of the officers responsible for addressing the complaints’, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to intensify their efforts against drug peddlers with the help of local residents. He further asked the Deputy Commissioners to maintain digital records of their meetings with public and submit the action taken report on the grievances received periodically.

‘Officers at the helm should monitor the working of their subordinates and officials working at the ground level ensuring effective public delivery system while focusing on complete saturation of flagship schemes’ benefits, the Lt Governor further said.

During the interaction with randomly selected applicants from across the UT, it was observed that most of their grievances filed on JK-IGRAMS portal had already been resolved, for which the respective applicants expressed their gratitude towards the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor sought the details of the grievances from the concerned Deputy Commissioners, besides specific timelines for the redressal of the same. He also directed the concerned Secretaries to proactively monitor and speed up the resolution of grievances as per the laid rules and provisions.

The grievance of one Saqib Manzoor from Pulwama was addressed on the spot as the Lt Governor assured him of the installation of synthetic turf volleyball court at High School, Tahab.

On the grievance of Mohd Yaseen from Reasi regarding laying of new water pipelines in his area, the Lt Governor said the pipelines would be laid under JJM soon. Shahid Ahmed from Poonch was informed that his grievance regarding the strengthening of infrastructure of Power sector in his area shall be resolved shortly under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Explicit directions were given to DC Srinagar and SSP Srinagar by the Lt Governor for promptly addressing the complaint of Sh Tabish Shafi pertaining to misuse of park for gambling and drug related activities.

Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department apprised the Lt Governor that the bridge at Kralpora, Kupwara would be completed in a month, in response to the grievance filed by Sh Khursheed Malik.

On the complaint of Ms Safia, a resident of Pahalgam, regarding foul smell due to Blocked Sewer Line, the Lt Governor directed the concerned authority to ensure proper cleaning and sanitation of the area on a regular basis till a permanent resolution of the issue.

. Rehana Batul, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances moderated the 15th LG’s Mulaqaat program and informed the chair about the to-date progress of redressal and status of grievances received.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.