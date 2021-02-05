Chief Secretary inaugurates Govt.’s first Software-defined Wi-Fi 6 Network

Civil Secretariat Jammu gets the state of the art Wi-Fi facilities

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today inaugurated a high-tech and state of the art Wi-fi network at Civil Secretariat, Jammu provided by Jammu and Kashmir e-governance Agency (JaKeGA). The top-notch technology is based on Software-defined Wi-Fi 6 Network which is among the best contemporary technologies in the field.

Secretary, IT Department, Simrandeep Singh briefed the Chief Secretary about the new Network. It was highlighted that the latest system has strong monitoring tools that can keep a constant watch on the performance parameters of the system. This is one of the first Wi-Fi 6 Enterprise Networks that have been implemented in J&K.

It was informed that the network has 222 Indoor and 20 outdoor access points connected through 37 points of pop racks across the Civil Secretariat premises. The network currently has 4000 registered devices and after going live, all the active users will be monitored simultaneously.

The Chief Secretary also visited the UPS based power back-up room which has the capacity of providing an uninterrupted power supply to all the equipment and access points of the main network for 5 hours; capable of keeping the network functional in cases of emergencies.

The Chief Secretary complimented the efforts of JaKeGA and IT Department on achieving the feat despite the hardships of COVID pandemic. He observed that “Software-Defined Wi-Fi 6 Network” would facilitate access to better internet connectivity and will reinforce Government’s resolve in transitioning to e-office mode to make public services more citizen-centric.