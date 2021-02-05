“4G Mubarak”: Omar Abdullah As Fast Internet Set To Resume In J&K

Srinagar: Hours after high-speed 4G internet was restored across Jammu and Kashmir today, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted it is “better late than never”. People in one of the two newest Union Territories in the country can now surf the internet faster as 4G connection has been restored after over 18 months.

4G internet was snapped in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 after the centre scrapped special status to the erstwhile state and divided it into two Union Territories, the other being Ladakh. The move was to stop any backlash against the centre’s big decision.

“4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never,” tweeted Mr Abdullah, a former chief minister.