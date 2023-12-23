Chief Secretary Highlights Strategic Initiatives For Higher Education

Pitches for securing ‘A and above Grade’ for all District colleges under NAAC accreditation

JAMMU, DEC 23: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today while discussing important issues pertaining to Higher Education Department stated that it is in the interest of times that in order to have a quality higher education National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation be got done of all degree colleges of the UT at an earliest so as to have a peep into the quality of education provided there.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting to take stock of the functioning of the higher education institutions of the UT.

The meeting besides Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department was attended by Director, Colleges and other senior officers of the department.

While speaking in this meeting the Chief Secretary observed that the quality of higher education institutions has a direct bearing on the potential of human resource of that area. He maintained that the right kind of grooming and capacity building of youth in such institutions can safeguard their future for better.

He stressed on the necessity of securing ‘A and above grade’ for at least each district college that had been established here decades before. He made out that with little more interventions as per the NAAC guidelines these colleges are poised to attain this grade with ease.

Dulloo also enjoined upon to make skilling part of the courses by ensuring that tie up with industries/paramedical colleges/other skill institutes like Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana is done and youth of J&K is given opportunity to hone their skills, which will have a great impact on boosting the employment opportunities across the UT. He made out that the partnership with industry by the Department in producing the qualified manpower fit for addressing its requirements be undertaken on priority wherein tours to industries be undertaken along with arranging the lectures by Industry people.

Chief Secretary also enquired about the status of Institutions Innovation Councils (IICs) in UT of J&K wherein it was apprised that around 20 colleges have been identified for the same. A work done report in this aspect was sought with a specific focus on kickstarting innovation and entrepreneurship-related activities promptly for the youth of J&K.

It was also stressed upon that department shall prioritize the delivery of high-quality online courses to maximize student enrolment on the portal. This initiative shall provide students with various benefits, including skill courses, akin to the successful model of the DAKSH KISAN portal developed by the UT of J&K for farmers.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary also took the insights into the other issues faced by the Department. He enquired about the implementation of New Education Policy in the UT, position of faculty in degree colleges, functioning of engineering colleges and infrastructure building for newly established colleges etc.

In his presentation the Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Alok Kumar apprised the meeting about the initiatives taken by the Department in furthering the impact and reach of higher education in J&K. He gave out that the UT currently has 09 Universities in addition to142 government and 208 private colleges.

He further added that out of these colleges, 65 are NAAC accredited including 5 colleges having ‘A&above’ Grade.He made out that four year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) has been rolled out in all concerned institutions since last year with which students will now be able to get an undergraduate ‘Honours’ degree after completing four years, instead of three, along the lines of the international standards

It was also revealed that as per NIRF Rankings, Kashmir & Jammu University stand at Rank 33 & 63 respectively. It was also said that there are currently 3 autonomous colleges which are being targeted for multidisciplinary education and research universities and 10 more colleges are being targeted to have the autonomous status soon..

The meeting was further apprised that a SAMARTH, centralized attendance portal and feedback mechanism is devised by the Department to enhance the efficiency in our institutions.

The meeting underscored the imperative to enhance quality, elevate NIRF rankings, improve NAAC accreditation, and prioritize skill development avenues. The collective focus aimed at delivering quality education aligns with the overarching goal of creating better employment opportunities for the youth of J&K.