Chief Justice Inaugurates New Court Building At Pahalgam

ANANTNAG, DEC 23: Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today inaugurated new Court building of Civil Judge Junior Division (JMIC) at Pahalgam.

Present on the occasion were Administrative Judge for District Anantnag, Justice V.C.Koul and other Judges of High Court including Justice Sanjeev Shukla, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice M.Akram Choudhary besides officers from High Court Registry comprising Registrar General Shazad Azeem, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M.K.Sharma, Registrar Judicial Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Registrar e courts, Anoop Sharma and Registrar Protocol Abdul Bari, Judicial Officers from District Anantnag comprising Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jaffar Hussain Beigh, Chief Judicial Magistrate Faizan Iqbal, Secretary DLSA Tabassum Qadir, Sub Judge Bijbehara Muzammil Wani, Munsiff Aishmuqam/Pahalgam, Fidah Hussain Nayek and District Mobile Magistrate Traffic, M.Ishtiaq Alam Baba.

The ceremony was also attended by District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Syed Fakhrudin Hamid, SP (JIC), Furqaan, officers from Prosecution wing Anantnag, Health and R&B.

The inaugural function was also attended by Executive members of Bar Association Anantnag and bar members of Bar Association Tehsil Pahalgam.

The inaugurated Court Complex has been constructed by PWD (R &B) Division Pahalgam with a project cost of Rs 614.04 lakh. With this new complex, the picturesque town of Pahalgam will have a regular Court which besides catering to traditional litigation will also help out the tourists who come here including the Amarnath Yatries.