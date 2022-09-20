Chief Secretary AK Mehta visits Jambu Zoo, inspects ongoing works

Completed part to be thrown open for public at an earliest: CS

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today visited Jambu Zoo at Nagrota and inspected the progress of ongoing works there.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary Forest Ecology & Environment, Sanjeev Verma; PCCF / Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Regional Wildlife Warden, Wildlife Warden Jambu Zoo besides other concerned officers.

The Chief Wildlife Warden gave a detailed presentation on the works being carried out so far and those completed. It was informed that the total area of the zoo is 163.40 Ha and around 70 percent work on the project has been completed.

The Chief Secretary took a whirlwind round of the zoo area and inspected the completed part and the ongoing works. He visited various sites including Main Gate, Orientation Centre, Aviary, Leopard Enclosure, Tiger Enclosures, View Points, Sambar Enclosure, Black Deer enclosure, Brown deer enclosure, parks etc.

He also sought other important details regarding the Jambu Zoo project including details of animals, birds to be made part of this Zoo after its completion.

Dr Mehta directed the concerned officers to closely supervise the works and expedite the ongoing work for timely completion of this prestigious project.

Responding to the issue of water supply to the Zoo the Chief Secretary asked the concerned officers to take up the issue with Jal Shakti department and ensure completion of work on dugwell at the earliest. He also issued directions for development/ blacktopping of internal roads so that the completed part of the zoo could be thrown open for the general public as soon as possible.

It was informed that the main attractions in Jambu Zoo are Asiatic Lion, Royal Bengal Tiger, Black Beer, Marsh Crocodile, Black bugs etc. It will also have reptile chambers hosting the poisonous and non-poisonous snakes. The Zoo will be one of the biggest in north India. It will also have an open amusement theatre and park for children. The zoo will have battery operated cars and bicycles for the visitors to move around. The facility would be a major attraction for tourists coming to the city, as was revealed on the occasion.