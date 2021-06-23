Chief Justice visits Kupwara; inaugurates Bar Chambers, Library at DCC, make-shift court for Sub Judge Trehgam, Munsiff Court Kralpora

KUPWARA: Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Pankaj Mithal, accompanied by Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Administrative Judge for District Kupwara, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, today inaugurated bar block, bar room and library at District Court Complex, Kupwara, during his visit to the district.

Chief Justice interacted with the Judicial Officers, Civil administration and members of Bar Associations of Kupwara and Handwara.

Chief justice also inaugurated make-shift court complexes at Trehgam (court of Sub-Judge) and Kralpora (Munsiff) during the visit.

Registrar General, Jawad Ahmad; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Rajiv Gupta; Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara, Tasleem Arief; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din; Bar President Kupwara, Sheikh Majeed and other officers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice had an exclusive interaction with the lawyers in the court complex.

Chief Justice, during the interaction, said that Kupwara being a far flung district is priority of the High Court to ensure smooth judicial administration besides expeditious completion of infrastructure there.

Chief Justice enquired about legal services being provided by District Legal Services Authority in the district.

Secretary DLSA, Muzamil Wani, informed that they have received more than 200 distress calls on their helpdesk during COVID lock-down with respect to food, medicine, vaccination and other basic necessities.

Secretary also briefed the Chief Justice about the working of front office and PLVs in the district.

Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, speaking on the occasion, assured complete cooperation to the bar members in achieving the goal of easy access to justice for all.

Later, Chief Justice planted a sapling of Chinar tree at forest campus Zangli Kupwara.