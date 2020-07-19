Chief Justice reviews functioning of District Courts

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal is reviewing the functioning of all the District Courts of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh in a phased manner. The review is being carried through virtual mode.

Working of District Courts of Kargil, Shopian, Kulgam and Reasi was reviewed by the Chief Justice on 13th of July. Interaction with Judicial Officers of District Kathua, Poonch, Doda and Ganderbal was held on 14th of July and functioning of District Courts of District Budgam,Samba, Rajouri and Bandipora was received on 18th of July.

Chief Justice was joined by administrative Judges of the respective districts during the interaction through the virtual mode.

Reviewing the functioning of the District Courts, Chief Justice impressed upon all the Judicial Officers of these 12 districts to expeditiously dispose of old cases with main thrust on main cases. Magistrates were advised to ensure prompt execution of maintenance orders so that the persons in need of immediate maintenance are able to reap the actual benefit of maintenance order.

Judicial Officers were directed to devote their time in identifying priority cases, discussing the ways and means to reduce pendency of cases and disposal of cases pertaining to weaker sections of the society as well as of under trail prisoners. Judicial Officers were advised to increase hearing of cases of emergent nature through video conferencing facility.

Taking stock of the infrastructure issues of District Courts, Chief Justice impressed upon Principal District & Sessions Judges to aggressively take up the matter of infrastructure with the administration as well as with the concerned Civil Departments. Status of ongoing projects, land acquisition proceedings for construction of new Court Complexes was also reviewed by the Chief Justice.

She shall also be interacted with the Judicial officers of the remaining ten Districts in a phased manner in near future.