Dr Jitendra inaugurates Doda road projects, holds DISHA meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 19 : Close on the heels of inauguration of crucial Puneja bridge in Bhaderwah two weeks ago, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated some major road projects of district Doda and dedicated these to the public. He also held DISHA meeting of the district, through Virtual medium.

Among the roads inaugurated today was the important PMGSY road linking Bhella with Parnote. The road has been completed in time despite the interruption caused by COVID pandemic and the lockdown. The other important road inaugurated by the Minister was one linking Nhib with Kandote. Both the roads are expected to provide the first – ever concrete vehicle road link to interior villages, where the public had been making this demand for the last several decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is for the first time since independence that the remote and far-flung areas in the hill district of Doda are being given due attention. In this context, he referred to approval for four new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Bhaderwah and interior areas of Gandoh, Jodhpur and Kastigarh. Similarly, five to seven new Degree Colleges have been approved and these include remote areas of Marmat, Kastigarh Kilhotran and Thathri.

It was beyond anybody’s imagination, said Dr Jitendra Singh, that there would ever be a Medical College in Doda, but this is a reality today. The timeline for completion of the Medical College building was August 2020, though it is now likely to get delayed on account of lockdown and pandemic, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Doda has the distinction of having been granted the first ever Women’s College in the entire region, while in Bhaderwah, the first ever National Institute of High Altitude Medicine is coming up.

Dr Jitendra Singh also reviewed the progress of the landmark Khilani-Sudhmahadev-Chenani new National Highway which, he said, will be a game changer for ease of travelling, tourism, employment and revenue generation. He also issued instructions for expediting the work on the Multi-tier Parking and Bus Stand at Doda and the new Auditorium in the city.

The Minister was informed that work had completed upto pavilion level on the Multipurpose Indoor Hall at Doda, while 50% work has been completed for setting up new Government Polytechnic at Doda.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr. Sagar D. Doifode made a detailed Powerpoint Presentation highlighting the achievements of last one year and targets achieved in various centrally funded projects and central schemes.

The meeting was also attended by BDC Chairmen and local body representatives, besides senior officers from different departments.