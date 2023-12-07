Chief Justice Inaugurates First Aid Awareness Camp By Indian Red Cross Society

JAMMU, Dec 7: Chief Justice of High Court J&K and Ladakh, N. Kotiswar Singh, today inaugurated a first aid awareness camp, specifically tailored for advocates, organized by the regional Indian Red Cross Society in collaboration with J&K High Court, Bar Association, Jammu.

Chief Justice along with Justice Tashi Rabastan, M K Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Sanjay Parihar, Principal and District Judge, Jammu in presence of Vikram Sharma, President, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, Parvesh Singh Salaria, General Secretary, J&K and Rohit Khajuria, General Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, J&K-UT.

The initiative aimed to empower advocates with essential first aid knowledge and skills, fostering a safer and healthier legal community. The event was comprised of informative and interactive sessions besides practical demonstrations providing participants with hands-on experience in administering immediate assistance during emergencies. Large number of Advocates participated in the session.

During the camp, awareness was raised by staff of Indian Red Cross society including Dr. Aasia Noor, Medical Officer, assisted by Kanchan Devi, Sup Pharmacist. The training session was specifically designed to address scenarios that advocates may encounter in their professional lives in which practical skills, such as basic life support, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and wound care, were emphasized.

General Secretary, IRCS J&K, expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice and President, Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu for their support in making this initiative a huge success. Such collaborative efforts underscore the importance of promoting health and safety awareness across diverse sectors of society during natural and man-made disaster, he asserted.

The first aid awareness camp was supervised by Vironica Marwah, Field Officer, IRCS, J&K-UT, Chetan Misri, Joint Secretary, Utkarsh Pathania, Treasurer and Rohit Sharma, President YLA, Jammu.