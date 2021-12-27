Chief Justice e-inaugurates e-Filing app for High Court, “Employees Record Management System application” for Subordinate Judiciary

JAMMU, Dec 27: High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh today launched “e-Filing application” for High Court and “Employees’ Record Management System application” for the Subordinate Judiciary with their formally e-inaugurated by Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal in presence of Judges.

The e-Filing application will supplement the present filing procedure in the High Court by a system which is hassle free, more transparent, time saving, more efficient and more effective. Now a Lawyer or a litigant just from his workplace or any other place of his convenience can file a matter before the High Court by logging into the e-Filing Portal. Similarly, the Employee’s Record Management System aims at managing the human resource working in the subordinate judiciary.

The application carries detailed information of about 2500 employees of the Subordinate Judiciary of UTs of J&K and Ladakh. The information included the Employee’s personal details to the details of all his/her postings with tenure. Now, the admin of the application with a click can fetch all the relevant record pertaining to an employee of the Subordinate Judiciary and can filter the search by Employee’s Name/Unique ID, by designation, by post held and by the period of tenure etc.

Chairperson IT Committee, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey along with Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar, and Justice M.A. Chowdary joined the inaugural function virtually form Srinagar wing of High Court, whereas Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Mohan Lal attended the event in person while other dignitaries who virtually or physically participated in the event included D C Raina, Advocate General, Jawad Ahmed Registrar General High Court, Rajeev Gupta Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Shahzad Azeem Registrar Vigilance, Sanjay Parihar Director J&K Judicial Academy, M K Sharma Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority and other officers of the Registry. The event was also live streamed on YouTube Channel.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Anoop Kumar Sharma Central Project Coordinator e-Courts, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who also made a brief presentation about the workflow of both the launched applications.