ADGP Security J&K felicitates Inspector Rajesh Anand for winning Gold Medal

JAMMU, Dec 27: Additional Director General of Police Security J&K, Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal today felicitated Inspector Rajesh Anand J&K ace Roller Hockey Player (State & Sher-E-Kashmir Awardee) of J&K Police (presently posted in Security Jammu) former captain India Roller Hockey Team, for winning Gold Medal at 59th National Roller/Inline Hockey Championship held at Mohali, Punjab from 11th to 22nd December-2021.

While congratulating the officer, Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal hailed the hard work and dedication of J&K Roller Hockey Masters Team for winning Gold Medal (National Champion) for 3rd consecutive year for J&K UT Roller Hockey Team and hoped that the team shall earn more honor for UT J&K as well as J&K Police.

Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP Security Central Pool Jammu and Ranjit Singh Sambyal, SSP (Tech) Security were also present during the felicitation function held at Security Headquarters, Sidhra Jammu. SSP Security Jammu, Swarn Singh Kotwal also congratulated the officer and his team members for the great achievement.