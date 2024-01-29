Chief Justice Administers Oath Of Office To 2 Judges As HC’s Permanent Judges

JAMMU, Jan 29: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today administered the oath of office to Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, as permanent Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Court Room of the Chief Justice at Jammu Wing of the High Court and was attended physically by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary while Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri joined the event virtually from Srinagar Wing of the High Court.

The proceedings of the oath ceremony were conducted by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who read the notification issued by the Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India, the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India, as well authorization issued by Lieutenant Governor, J&K, authorising the Chief Justice to administer the Oath of office to the respective Judges.

Among others the ceremony was attended by the former Judges of the High Court, Advocate General, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Secretary, Department of Law & Justice, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Principal District Judge Jammu, officers of the Registry, Judicial Officers, Senior Advocates, President Bar Association, Jammu along with other Bar Members and other officers from civil and Police administration.

The programme was telecasted live on YouTube Channel.