Chief Information Commissioner Briefs Dr Jitendra, RTI Disposal Rate Nearly 100%

NEW DELHI, July 3 : Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of India, Heeralal Samariya gave an update on the working and progress of the Central Information Commission to Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. This was CIC’s first meeting with the Minister after the Modi 3.0 government assumed charge.

The Minister was informed that there was nearly 100 percent disposal of Right to Information (RTI) appeals, with pendency coming down every year

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions observed , “The pendency of RTI appeals is substantially reducing from 35718 appeals in 2019-20 to 29213 appeals in 2021-22, further reducing to 23087 appeals in 2023-24 and 22666 appeals in 2024-25,” which is remarkable, he added.

The Minister appreciated the progress made in reducing pendency and increasing the ease of providing information to citizens by the proactive role played by the Information Commission. Dr. Jitendra Singh guided to further increase the disposal at a faster rate and continue to address the queries. He appreciated the efforts of the Information Commission and its leadership for achieving this feat. Assuring the Commission of PM Modi leadership and his support for citizen centric governance, Dr. Jitendra Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to usher transparency, accountability and good governance into the working of government.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the exemplary work done by CIC during Covid pandemic as they were functional throughout. He categorically mentioned the ease to residents of J&K after opening a branch in the union territory.

The Chief Information Commissioner, Heeralal Samariya, expressed gratitude to the minister for his efforts in supporting the Commission. He also Highlighted that the CIC got its independent office complex after 2014 when the new Government came, before that CIC was operated from a rented place. He also informed the minister about the steady progress and said the second appeals reaching to the CIC nearly 17000 appeals are disposed of every year.

The CIC also shared that the Information Commission conducted a training programme for nodal officers, Central Public Information Officers (CPIO) and 1st Appellate officers. The programme got a huge response with high participation and capacity building by the information officers on drafting the reply and providing the information in accordance with the rules and acts.