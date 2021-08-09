Chhari Mubarak taken to Sharika Bhawani temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: In connection with annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2021, Chhari-Mubarak of Lord Shiva led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji was taken to ancient ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ temple, Hari Parvat, Srinagar today to pay obeisance to the Goddess on the occasion of ‘Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada’, as per the age-old traditions.

Due to COVID pandemic, selected number of Sadhus accompanied holy mace and participated in the prayers that lasted for more than one hour.

Goddess ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ popularly known as ‘Tripursundari’, amongst the mystics, is believed to be ‘Isht Devi’ (presiding deity) of the Srinagar city who manifested herself in a figure of ‘Shila’ (holy rock) at Hari-Parvat.

Later the holy mace returned to its abode Dashnami Akhara after performing the rituals at Hari Parvat.

Click here to watch video

Chhari-Sthapana’ ceremony will be performed on Wednesday August 11 at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara Building Budshah Chowk, Srinagar and traditional ‘Chhari-Pujan’ will be performed on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ that falls on Friday 13th of August 2021, Mahant Deependra Giri said.

Chhari-Mubarak will leave for holy Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji situated at an altitude of 13500 feet in South Kashmir from Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar for main course of pilgrimage on the auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ (Raksha-Bandhan) that falls on Sunday August 22, this year, Mahant Ji disclosed.

Earlier Chhari Mubarak was welcomed at holy shrine by Sharika Chakreshwar Sanstha Hari Parvat president, Ranjeet Gurkha along with his team.