Kalra calls on Advisor Khan

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: Sports Administrator and former J&K cricketer Ranjeet Kalra called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor and In-charge of sports, Farooq Khan at Civil Secretariat, here today.

Kalra during the meeting with Advisor requested him for an early release of Sports Policy of J&K and also requested him for expediting the process of appointment of the outstanding sportspersons in Government under the provisions of SRO 349 and allied issues especially case of appointment of Asian Games medalist in Wushu Surya Bhanu Partap Singh.

He also reiterated his earlier request for establishing a sports medicine, rehabilitation and medical aid centre at both Srinagar and Jammu Stadiums and also emphasised on the promotion and welfare of specially abled, blind and para-athletes.

Ranjeet Kalra who is presently the member of the Management Committee of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre also discussed various issues pertaining to the logistics of SAI Centre, Jammu.