Chhari Mubarak of Lord Shiva reaches Amarnath shrine, prayers offered

Srinagar, Aug 22: The holy Silver Mace (Chhari Mubarak) of Lord Shiva on Sunday reached the Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas for the final Puja on Raksha Bandhan festival.

A group of sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri carried the Holy Mace to the cave shrine from Srinagar.

Chanting Vedic Hymns prayer was offered before Shri Amarnath. Prayers for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir were also be offered.

Mahant Deependra Giri is the custodian of the Chhari Mubarak that is kept in Srinagar’s Dashnami Akhara.

Although the pilgrimage was this year cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but all age-old traditional rituals associated with the annual pilgrimage were performed.

A small group of sadhus connected with the rituals was allowed to accompany the Holy Mace that was taken under heavy security. (Agencies)