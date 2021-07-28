Chenab River water level rises due to heavy rainfall

JAMMU, July 28: The water level has increased in the Chenab River at Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban has advised people not to venture anywhere near riverbanks of all water-bodies.

“River Chenab is flowing far higher than its normal water level. People are again advised not to venture anywhere near riverbanks of all water-bodies in District Ramban. Remain Vigilant and Alert,” tweeted Deputy Commissioner, Ramban. (Agencies)