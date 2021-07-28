SRINAGAR: An Anti-Corruption Bureau team on Wednesday morning raided house of a Kupwara-based contractor in connection with a case registered under FIR number 08/2021, official sources said.
They said that the residential house of Mohabbat Ali Khan son of Rahmatullah Khan at Shatpora Haihama is being raided by a team.
“He (Mohabbat) is “A” class contractor currently putting up at Sanatnagar Srinagar.”
The searches were going on when this report is being filed. (Agencies)
ACB Sleuths Raid Residential House of Kupwara-based Contractor
