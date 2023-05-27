Cheating case solved; stolen ATM cards, cash recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: Police today claimed to have solved a cheating case with the recovery of a stolen ATM card and cash.

A police spokesperson said that a complaint was lodged by one Rohini Kumar Bhat son of Avtar Krishan Bhat of Shiva Enclave Janipur on May 24, 2023, stating therein that a person fraudulently replaced his ATM card at Janipur and withdrew Rs 1, 70,000 from his PNB account.

In this regard, he said, a case FIR number 54/2023 under sections 417/420 IPC was registered at Police Station Janipur and investigation started.

Followed by this, he said, special teams of Police Station Janipur led by SDPO West Vikram Singh assisted by SHO Janipur Inspector Sikandar Singh, rounded up a suspect with the help of CCTV footage and human intelligence.

During questioning, the police spokesperson further said that the accused identified as Rajat Pal Singh of Poonch, confessed to his involvement in the crime and on his disclosure, the replaced ATM card along with 2 mobile phones and 8 other ATM cards were recovered from his possession.

“Further investigations are on,” he added.