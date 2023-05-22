Chauhan launches C-DOT’s Broadcast to Broadband Gateway Solution

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, Govt of India, launched C-DOT Broadcast to Broadband Gateway (BBG) solution in the presence of Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on May 20 at Varanasi. The Broadcast to Broadband Gateway (BBG) solution is an enhanced version of e-Shiksha solution which was primarily developed to facilitate the rural children to provide educational content like text books and audio-visual study materials during the COVID pandemic times.

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the Telecom R&D Centre of the Government of India has developed Broadcast to Broadband Gateway (BBG) which will bring revolution at Rural India to resolve the challenge of internet backhaul and fiber-cut issue and enable the people to enjoy services without interruption.

Also, C-DOT has conceptualized and developed system which receives the live television content from satellite free dish platform of the National Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, using a small DTH antenna and distributes to portable devices like smart phones, tablets and laptops through a Wi-Fi/WLAN technology.

Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan has emphasized the capability of this solution during the launch. He mentioned that unlike the urban student, the rural and village students faced lot of difficulties during the pandemic times due to the lack of rural IT infrastructure. The e-Shikha solution enabled the rural people to access the educational contents. He also mentioned that apart from education the content related to Agriculture, Health, Skill Development etc. are very beneficial to rural area.

Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry appreciated the efforts made by C-DOT for the development of Broadcast to Broadband Gateway (BBG) and mentioned that the rural people should not be deprived of any new technology access. This solution is very much useful for the education and the rural students will get the maximum benefit out of this.

C-DOT system is a unique solution with great advantages to the end users and is an enabler for employment creation for the village / Block level entrepreneurs. This solution also has created enormous interest in the international technology forums such as ITU (International Telecommunication Union).