Chatterjee Group launches lifestyle & life-stage services platform in Pune

Pune, Aug 28: First Livingspaces (FLS), an enterprise powered by The Chatterjee Group, has launched Ziki, a lifestyle and life-stage services platform, thriving on the principles of community building.

Launched in Pune as the pilot city, Ziki is designed to enhance community engagement, helping users focus on what matters most to them while seamlessly managing their lifestyle and life-stage challenges.

“Ziki is more than just an application; it is a personal companion. Our platform is committed to enhancing individual well-being by facilitating connections with like-minded people, delivering essential lifestyle services, providing expert financial guidance for different life stages, and ensuring secure living environments,” said Sauvik Banerjjee, managing director and chief executive officer of FLS, while articulating the vision behind Ziki. (UNI)