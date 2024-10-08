Chashma Junction Goel Opticians launches spectacle exchange offer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Chashma Junction Goel Opticians has announced the launch of its inaugural spectacle exchange offer, offering customers a 20% discount on the purchase of new spectacles.

As per a statement, the special offer encourages customers to trade in their old eyewear and upgrade to a fresh pair, just in time for the festive season.

Amit Goel, Chief Consultant Optometrist at Chashma Junction, said, “We wanted to create a meaningful and convenient way for our customers to upgrade their eyewear. This exchange offer ensures that no one has to settle for outdated or uncomfortable spectacles. Now, enhancing your style and vision is both affordable and hassle-free.”

With over six decades of experience and more than 100,000 satisfied customers, Chashma Junction Goel Opticians is committed to providing exceptional eye care.

Their expert team of optometrists offers personalized service, ensuring that each customer receives tailored solutions for their vision needs.

This festive season, Chashma Junction is making it easier than ever for customers to refresh their eyewear and enhance their vision with high-quality lenses and frames.

